Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu inoculated 24.85 lakh people against COVID-19 in the third edition of the Mega Vaccination drive held on Sunday, as against the projected 15 lakh doses. Of the 24.85 lakh people who received the jabs, 14.90 lakh got the first shot while the remaining 9.95 lakh were administered the second dose of vaccine, a press release said.

Eyeing to vaccinate over 15 lakh people, Tamil Nadu conducted the third Mega Vaccination camp following the success of similar campaigns held in the state on September 12 and 19, respectively.

According to the health department, 28.91 lakh people were covered in the first vaccination drive and 16.43 people in the second one.

On Sunday, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior ministers including Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, inspected the vaccination programme in Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore.

Talking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli, Subramanian said Tamil Nadu faced vaccination shortage over the last few days and following a request by the Chief Minister and the health department, the Centre released 29 lakh doses to the State.

"DMK Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu took up the issue with the Centre and requested Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allot 50 lakh doses to the state every week", he noted. Among all districts, Chennai topped the list by administering the vaccine dose to 2.13 lakh people, Cuddalore ranked second with 1.15 lakh vaccinations followed by Coimbatore 1.13 lakh, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai 1.06 lakh each, while Thanjavur 1.04 lakh.

The vaccination campaign was held in 23,436 health camps across the state in primary health centres, government hospitals, Anganwadi centres and schools between 7am and 7pm, the release said.

In view of the mass vaccination programme held today, there would not be any special vaccination camp in the state on September 27 (Monday).

