Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI): A leopard died on Sunday after getting entangled in an old barbed wire fence erected around a private plot in the Patta land area of Coimbatore.

The incident occurred approximately 500 meters from the Poluvampatti Block I forest area, specifically within the Modamathi section of the Madukkarai Forest Range, Navakkarai Division, as the animal was exiting from the garden.

Further details regarding the cause of death and the animal's condition will be provided following the results of a formal post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, in a horrific incident, a forest guard was killed, and another was injured after they were attacked by a rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased forest guard was identified as Sahabuddin.

According to the Kaziranga National Park authority, the incident occurred near the Bordoloni Forest Camp in the Kohora Range.

Arun Vignesh, CS, DFO, and Deputy Director of Kaziranga National Park, said that the rhino attacked them near the Bordoloni Forest Camp area under the Kohora range at around 12 noon while they were on duty.

"One of our staff members, Sahabuddin, a homeguard posted in Bordoloni Camp of Kohora Range, was attacked by a rhino at about 12 noon while on duty and passed away while being brought to Kohora hospital. In the same incident, another staff member, Ramen Borah, was injured and is currently being shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for treatment," Arun Vignesh said.

Earlier on November 27, 2025, a four-and-a-half-year-old boy in the Nimgav area of Khed Tehsil, Pune, was attacked by a leopard near his house on Tuesday evening around 8:30 pm while he was playing, officials said.

The child, identified as Devansh Gawhane, was reportedly grabbed by the neck and dragged for a few metres before locals intervened.

The boy sustained injuries to his neck and face and was rushed to the government hospital in Khed for treatment. Later, his condition became stable.

Forest officials have launched a search operation and increased vigilance following repeated leopard attacks in the area. (ANI)

