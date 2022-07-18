Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 2,223 fresh Coronavirus cases on Monday taking the total infections so far to 35,20,000.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

The fatalities remained at 38,030 with no death reported today, a bulletin from the State health department said.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The number of active cases which were at 17,085, a day ago, declined to 16,906 today.

With 2,402 COVID-19 patients discharged following treatment on Monday, the net recoveries till date mounted to 34,65,064, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)