Chennai, May 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 89 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative number to 34,55,376.

Including 44 who were discharged after treatment, the total recoveries mounted to 34,16,858.

The death toll continues to remain at 38,025, according to a bulletin from the state health department here.

The active cases increased to 493 from 448 a day ago. About 46 men and 43 women were among the 89 who tested positive through RT-PCR test.

About 12,839 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 6,54,36,677, the bulletin said.

