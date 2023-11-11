Chennai/Puducherry, Nov 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and several leaders greeted the people on the eve of the Festival of Lights.

Ravi, while extending his greetings in Tamil, called upon the people to patronise local products in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to be vocal about local by purchasing local goods on festive occasions.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Three Jewellery Shop Employees Steal 13 Kg Gold Worth Rs 7 Crore, Arrested.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Deepavali strengthened unity and brotherhood among the people.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam and leaders of various political parties extended their greetings to the people.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Three Bangladeshi Tourists Killed in Houseboat Blaze in Srinagar’s Dal Lake (Watch Video).

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, TNCC chief K S Alagiri, TMC founder G K Vasan, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran were also among those who wished people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)