Chennai ( Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): As a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards Tamil Nadu, the Indian Coast Guard has started coordinating with the state agencies to ensure seafarers' safety.

The ICG said that its ships, aircraft and radar stations issued advisories for fishing boats to return to the harbour.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Looks for Early Start, Shortlists 3 Probables for Each Seat.

"Deep Depression in the #BayofBengal likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards #Tamilnadu, as per #IMD. @IndiaCoastGuard Region HQs (East) is coordinating with state agencies to ensure seafarers' safety. #ICG Ships, Aircraft & Radar Stations issuing advisories for fishing boats to return to harbour," the ICG said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Post: Amid Suspense Over Choice of Next Chief Minister, NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Says 'Discussions Over Government Formation Will Take Place on November 28'.

"The Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 27th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 8.9°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 320 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 420 km southeast of Puducherry and 500 km south-southeast of Chennai," the IMD said.

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards skirting Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression around morning of 30th November," the IMD added.

Meanwhile, Pamban Port in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram experienced strong winds on Wednesday due to a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm later today (November 27).

Fishermen in the Cuddalore district were seen pulling their boats ashore due to rough seas.

Authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in nine districts, including Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, and Trichy, due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Ariyalur, Sivagangai, and Pudukottai will also remain closed today.

Madras University, Karaikudi Alagappa University, Bharathidasan University, and the Directorate of Technical Education have postponed their scheduled semester exams, citing heavy rainfall predictions. Revised dates will be announced later.

The IMD has predicted widespread heavy rainfall today due to the possible cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places, with extremely heavy rain at one or two locations in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and the Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukottai districts, as well as in Puducherry," the IMD said in a release earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)