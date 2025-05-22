Chennai, May 22 (PTI) As many as 26 out of 37 endangered bird species available in Tamil Nadu besides 17 nocturnal bird species, were recorded during the state-wide sychronised bird census 2025.

This year, the annual bird census laid special emphasis on documenting the endangered birds and nocturnal birds.

During the two-phased census, out of 37 endangered bird species available in Tamil Nadu, 26 bird species and 17 nocturnal bird species were recorded.

The Tamil Nadu Synchronized Bird Census was conducted for wetland birds (both inland and coastal wetlands) on March 8 and 9, and terrestrial birds (both inside and outside protected areas) on March 15 and 16.

The wetland birds census was held in 934 locations and 5,52,349 birds belonging to 397 bird species were counted in the estimation. Out of this, 1,13,606 birds were migratory birds and 49 per cent of the birds counted were from coastal districts, a release from Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, said.

Little Egret, Little Cormorant, Asian Open Bill, Black Headed Ibis, Glossy Ibis and Indian Pond Heron were the most common birds sighted among resident birds. Greylag Goose, Greater Flamingo, Eurasian Curlew, Pied Avocet, Lesser Crested Tern and Eurasian Spoon bill were the most common birds sighted among migratory ones.

Terrestrial birds census was conducted in 1,093 locations and 2,32,519 birds belonging to 401 bird species were counted in the estimation. Out of this, 1,13,606 birds were migratory birds.

House Crow, Common Myna, Rose Ringed Parakeet, Rose Vented Bulbul, Yellow-billed Babbler, Asian Palm Swift, Black Drango, Little Egret, Indian Peafowl, Spotted Dove were the most common birds sighted.

"This year the census was carried out in March towards the end of the migratory season aiming to spread bird counts in different months of the season, so that a fairly good assessment is made over a period of time for bird sightings during various months," Srinivas said.

Birds were sensitive, indicator organisms, which played a crucial part in a healthy ecosystem. The massive synchronised bird census was first held in 2023 and since then, it has become an annual feature in the state, he added.

