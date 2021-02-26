Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 481 new COVID-19 cases, including one who returned from the United Arab Emirates and five more fatalities, taking the overall caseload to 8,50,577 and the toll to 12,488, the health department said.

Recoveries marginally outnumbered new infections with 483 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,34,043, leaving 4,046 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the maximum infections with 180, taking the total in the city to 2,35,169 till date.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,150 deaths.

A 27-year-old woman was the lone victim among the five fatalities who did not have any comorbidity or chronic illness.

A total of 52,746 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1,73,76,129 so far.

As many as 24 districts reported fresh infections in single digits, while 34 reported 'zero' fatalities.

Thirupathur and Peramabalur recorded 'nil' new infections while active cases in these districts were four and eight respectively.

