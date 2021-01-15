Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI): The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu touched 8,29,573 with 621 new cases being reported on Friday, while five more fatalities took the toll to 12,251, the health department said

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 805 people getting discharged as the total number of those cured so far rose to 8,11,023.

The number of active cases continued to decline and stood at 6,299 on Friday.

As many as 55,847 samples tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,51,24,787.

Of the new cases reported, the State capital logged 180 new infections, taking its tally to 2,28,746. The city has so far reported 4,059 deaths.

Seven individuals who tested COVID-19 positive were returnees from Telangana and Karnataka, the bulletin said.

As many as 18 districts added new cases in single digits while 34 reported 'nil' deaths in the last 24 hours.

Two private labs, one each in Salem and Coimbatore, have received the approval to conduct COVID-19 tests, taking the total number of facilities operating in the State to 251.

