Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 37 fresh COVID-19 cases and active caseload stood at 315, a bulletin said.

There were no fatalities and as many as 44 patients were discharged from various hospitals following treatment, the COVID bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The total fresh COVID cases includes two returnees from abroad and another from neighbouring Kerala.

A total of 15,756 RT-PCR samples were tested, the bulletin added.

