Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI): Tamil Nadu logged 463 new COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities, taking the caseload to 8,49,629 and the toll to 12,478, the health department said on Wednesday.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 469 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,33,089, leaving 4,062 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the maximum infections with 169, taking the total to 2,34,837 till date.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,145 deaths.

A 24-year-old man was the lone victim among the six fatalities who did not have any comorbidity or chronic illness.

A total of 50,395 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1,72,72,643 so far.

As many as 29 districts have reported fresh infections in single digits while 33 reported 'zero' fatalities, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)