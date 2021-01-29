Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Continuing its downward graph, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu fell to 4,601 while 509 fresh infections and six deaths took the tally and the toll to 8,37,327 and 12,345 respectively on Friday.

In keeping with the trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases in the past several days, as many as 531 people were discharged from various hospitals, taking the cumulative number of those cured so far to 8,20,381, a health department bulletin said. The number of active cases, which was 8,380 in the beginning of this month and been falling consistently, stood at 4,601 on Friday, it said. Chennai's caseload rose marginally to 2,30,982, the maximum among the districts, with 148 more people testing positive.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,097 deaths. As many as 24 of the 38 districts in the state reported cases in single digits.Thirtyone districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said. A total of 52,520 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1,59,13,194. Of the fresh cases, five were returnees from West Bengal and Karnataka. A private lab in Tuticorin district was 'temporarily removed' from the list of Indian Council of Medical Research approved labs to conduct COVID-19 testing, the bulletin said.

