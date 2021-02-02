Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 510 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 8,39,352 in the state while four more fatalities pushed the toll to 12,367, the Health department said on Tuesday.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 521 people recovering and the total number of those cured in the state so far rose to 8,22,468 a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,517.

One individual who returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for the virus and in total 27 passengers who returned from that country have contracted the contagion till date.

As many as 20 of them were contact cases of UK positive returnees till date.

The lone passenger who tested positive was currently under treatment in a separate isolation ward while the remaining 26 primary and 20 contact cases have tested negative on follow-up of RT-PCR testing and have been discharged subsequently.

The returnees were under home quarantine, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chennai's caseload increased to 2,31,563, the maximum among the districts, with 142 people testing positive.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one- third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,110 deaths.

All the four patients who succumbed to the virus had pre-existing morbidity or chronic illness.

As many as 23 districts in the state reported cases in single digits, while 33 districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 51,644 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total specimens examined to 1,61,23,270.

Two individuals who tested positive include returnees from West Bengal and Karnataka.

A private lab in Chennai was 'temporarily removed' from the list of Indian Council of Medical Research approved labs to conduct COVID-19 testing, the bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu currently has 253 COVID-19 testing facilities operating in the State.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar took part in a video conference to review the vaccination status with senior department officials and deans along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

"Video conferencing with the DDHs, JDs and Deans was done in the presence of the Health secretary, DPH, DMS and DME. Took stock of the #COVIDvaccination status and discussed action plans to increase vaccinations," he said in a tweet.

The department of public health and preventive medicine said it administered COVID-19 vaccines to 8,058 beneficiaries on Tuesday and in total 1,20,467 people on the priority list including health workers have been immunised since the commencement of the exercise from January 16.

In 400 session sites, a total of 8,058 people were vaccinated (including 7,951 Covishield and 107 Covaxin), a release said.

Besides covering healthcare professionals in the initial run, from February 1 the government is targeting to vaccinate frontline workers of various government departments including police and revenue.

The vaccines are provided free of cost to the beneficiaries.PTI VIJ SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)