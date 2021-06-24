Chennai, June 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 6,162 fresh coronavirus cases, including three returnees from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 24.49 lakh while the toll mounted to 31,901 with 155 additional deaths.

As many as 9,046 people got discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 23,67,831 leaving 49,845 active infections, a medical bulletin said on Thursday.

Coimbatore and Erode reported an excess of 500 cases each while 18 districts reported new infections in double digits.

Chennai registered 372 cases aggregating to 5,30,789 till date.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the State capital also reached 8,131.

The testing of RT-PCR samples stood at 1,70,283 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.18 crore.

As many as 28 victims were patients without any co- morbidity or pre-existing illness including a 26 year old girl from Krishnagiri who succumbed due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said a 32-year-old nurse who tested positive for the new Delta Plus variant, the first such case in Tamil Nadu, has recovered.

"The symptoms were mild and she recovered after completing home quarantine for 14 days.

She is hale and healthy now and has joined duty..," he told reporters.

The family members and her colleagues also tested 'negative' for the virus.

In another related development, Kattur village in Tiruvarur district has become the first in the state to vaccinate all its residents.

The population in the village was 3,332 people of which 998 were above the age of 18 years.

Awareness among the people on vaccination is increasing and till date 1.28 crore people have received the jabs.

"On an average three lakh people a day get the shots," he noted.

Subramanian said those affected by the 'Black Fungus' disease have been included under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme apart from the COVID-19 patients and till date 423 people were covered under the scheme.

