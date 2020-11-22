Coimbatore, Nov 22 (PTI): TNCC president K S Alagiri was among the scores of Congress workers detained near here on Sunday when they tried to take out a procession carrying ploughs to condemn the new farm laws brought in by the Centre.

Since there was no permission to take out the procession, the police prevented the workers, led by Alagiri, from proceeding leading to the detention.

After an hour, they were released, police said.

Earlier, Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundurao, in a meeting, urged the party cadre to work hardly to bring in change.

Mutual understanding should be the mantra for hard work to bring about a new change in the country, he said.

The Central government was cheating the states after the introduction of GST (goods and services tax), he alleged.

Alagiri, in his address, said the party would not seek either more number of seats or lesser number for the state Assembly elections next year.

