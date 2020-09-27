Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Around 250 women from Angrotha village painstakingly cut a hill over a period of 18 months to build a path for water to make its way into a pond in the village, which was struggling to deal with water shortage.

Babita Rajput a local woman said, "We have been working for over 18 months to channel into the village, the water that used to freely flow in the forest and thus could not be used. So, the women in the village formed a group and it was decided to cut the hill to a length of about half kilometers and make way for the water to fall into a pond in the village."

Vivitabai Adivasi from Angrotha village, said, "We are doing this for ourself there is water shortage here.We are unable to farm and our livestock was also suffering. About 250 women dig a way for water to flow into the pond in our village. It took us about 18 months to complete this work."

Another villager Ram Ratan Singh Rajput said, "For the past 18 months, the women here have decided to provide water to our village Angrotha. They have cut a hill and made a waterway. The women are also working on removing several stones that are present in the path of the water flow." (ANI)

