Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that Gorakhpur has undergone significant transformation, with the development of good roads and a proper drainage system.

CM Yogi also highlighted that new infrastructural projects are progressing rapidly.

"...Today Gorakhpur has transformed. Anyone who visits here goes back overwhelmed. Now, there is a new Uttar Pradesh of New India, and there is also a new Gorakhpur in this new Uttar Pradesh. There are good roads here, and a good drainage system has been built. New development programs are moving forward. AIIMS Gorakhpur has become a major center for treatment in eastern Uttar Pradesh," Yogi said after inaugurating 'Poshan Pakhwada 2025' in Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath launched a strong attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, accusing them of divisive politics and supporting Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at an event in UP's Deoria district, where he laid the foundation for various development projects, Adityanath condemned SP leaders for their comments, which he said undermine national unity and shield Pakistan by deflecting blame for the attack.

Adityanath mentioned an SP leader's refusal to visit the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident killed in the attack, stating that the leader claimed Dwivedi was not a member of the party.

"You have seen that after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, it is hard to understand whether the statements are from an SP leader or a Pakistani spokesperson... When a reporter asked an SP leader why he hadn't gone to pay respects to the victim, Shubham Dwivedi, he said he wasn't a member of the party," CM Yogi said.

"The country has come together to condemn the attack, but these SP leaders have made such remarks," he added.

Adityanath also criticized another SP leader who said, "Hindu has killed Hindu," stating that this comment effectively gave a "clean chit to Pakistan."

The Chief Minister accused the opposition of prioritizing family interests and caste-based politics over national welfare.

"The previous government only brought diseases, unemployment by shutting down sugar mills, and riots. These leaders focused on their families. They talk about the development of the caste, but when in power, they only work for their family's benefit," he said, referring to SP's previous tenure in the state.

He accused both Congress and SP of going to "extremes of appeasement" with their divisive rhetoric, undermining the nation's resolve to fight terrorism.

Urging unity, Adityanath called for the country to rise above political differences and unite under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to eradicate terrorism.

"Whenever divisive politics occurs, the SP and Congress leaders cross all limits of appeasement, just like they are doing now. The whole nation should condemn this incident unanimously. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we must resolve to fight and end terrorism. We need to rise above political differences and think about the country and its people. But we can't expect such behavior from them," Adityanath said.

These comments come amidst heightened national outrage over the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, with the BJP intensifying its criticism of opposition parties' remarks regarding security lapses.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation for 501 development projects worth more than Rs 676 crores in Deoria district, and distributed acceptance letters and cheques to beneficiaries of various schemes. (ANI)

