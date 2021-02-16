Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Shantanu Mallick, suspect in the ongoing 'Toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest, on Monday moved the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail.

Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of Toolkit document. The Delhi Police on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in the case.

"Non-bailable warrants were issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are involved in the toolkit matter," Delhi Police said earlier today.

Delhi police had earlier said Ravi was one of the editors of 'Toolkit' document.

"Disha Ravi is an editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination. She started a WhatsApp group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc," tweeted Delhi Police.

According to CyPAD Delhi Police, the editors of the toolkit collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. Ravi was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

