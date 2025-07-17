Patna, Jul 17 (PTI) A senior police officer in Bihar has blamed the recent spurt in crime in the state on seasonal unemployment among agricultural labourers.

ADG (law and order) Kundan Krishnan made the remarks during an interaction with journalists on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | Chandan Mishra Murder: Pappu Yadav Meets Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Demands President's Rule in State Citing Law and Order Collapse (Watch Video).

"Bihar has only two major crop seasons. As a result, during this period, most farmhands remain unemployed. Consequently, land-related clashes escalate. Some of them, especially the youth, even take up contract killings for quick money," Krishnan said.

The comment has triggered outrage on social media, with many people accusing the officer of trying to come up with an excuse for failure to control law and order.

Also Read | Denying Justice to Family of Dalit Youth Murdered in Hisar Shows Ugly Face of BJP-RSS's 'Manuwadi': Rahul Gandhi.

When contacted by PTI on Thursday, he said, "Whatever I have said is backed by data. If needed, I will come up with figures to show that this period of the year witnesses a spurt in violent crimes."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)