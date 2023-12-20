Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, Smt. Sulochana Devi Singhania School and N. L. Dalmia High School, and score at Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 were among the top scorers at The Free Press Journal's Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 awards.

The Chief guest at the event was Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Guest of Honour was Vice-Chancellor of the Mumbai University Ravindra Kulkarni.

In his address to the gathering, Guest of Honour, Vice Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni said, "It is a good initiative assessing schools in terms of pedagogy, digitalization, inclusivity or new reforms. Those who have received recognition under different categories, heartiest congratulations to them. Hats off to all of you for working so nicely in the field of education and looking after a variety of initiatives which will enhance the teaching learning process, assessment process, understanding students in terms of knowledge gained and also equipping students for skills that are necessary in the 21st century."

The FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 focused on five key parameters to assess the schools; Learning & Curriculum, Sports & Extracurricular Activities, Tech-Savvy Teaching, Inclusive Classrooms, Future Readiness & Upskilling.

The schools were assessed by a seven-member jury panel, which included names such as Swati Vasudevan, Country Director, Khan Academy India; Lina Ashar, Founder, of Dreamtime Learning School; Basanti Roy, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan; Farida Lambay, Founder Trustee, Pratham; Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore; Henry Menezes, Governing Council Member, International Sports University, Maharashtra; and Lajwanti D'souza, Consulting Editor, The FPJ.

Aditya Birla World Academy, B.D.Somani International School, Bombay International School, Campion School, Lycee Francais International De Mumbai, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, were some of the schools among the best in Learning and Curriculum category.

Christ Church School, St. Mary's School ICSE, Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, Don Bosco High School, excelled in Sports and Extracurricular Activities.

D Y Patil International, Worli, Oberoi International School, Lodha World School, Dombivli, Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School emerged as the best schools in Tech-Savvy Teaching.

Greenlawns School, Worli, Anjuman-I-Islam's Dr MIJ High School, Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls High School, Jankidevi Public School, and N.L.Dalmia High School have some of the most inclusive classrooms, according to the data gathered by The FPJ.

Future Readiness and Upskilling category saw Children's Academy, Malad, RBK International School, Trinity International School, Beacon High, and many others coming out on the top, according to the survey data.

In his address to the gathering Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar spoke on the need to teach boys to be respectful toward girls.

"We will have to train all of our boys to be very respectful towards girls, and not just their sisters, mothers and relatives, but every girl and boy in the world. I hope that the 96 schools here take up this initiative of educating the boys and the boys' mothers in particular. You have these parent-teacher associations. You will be able to do that. You will be able to invite all the mothers to these parent-teacher association meetings and emphasize bringing up the boys properly. It is very, very important. Congratulations to all the schools that are going to win the awards. And, more congratulations to those who didn't win" the Police Commissioner said.

The Mumbai Schools survey is an annual one, which began last year, and saw participation from hundreds of schools from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai in its second edition. (ANI)

