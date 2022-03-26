New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 183 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 26 lakh vaccine doses have been being administered on Saturday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night.

More than 1.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group so far, the ministry said.

Also, over 2.25 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged above 60 years.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year, with the healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1 last year.

The Centre then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

The country began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The inoculation of children aged 12-14 years started from March 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)