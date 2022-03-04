New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex as well as the change of guard ceremony, which have been discontinued since January 1 this year due to COVID-19, will resume from the next week for public viewing.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will open for public viewing from March 8, an official statement issued on Friday said.

It will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday (six days in a week) except on gazetted holidays, it said.

Visitors will be allowed in the museum in four pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot, read the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Timings of the slots will be 0930-1100 hrs, 1130-1300 hrs, 1330-1500 hrs and 1530–1700 hrs.

The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from March 12, the statement said.

It will be open on every Saturday and Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in three pre-booked time slots -- 1030-1130 hrs, 1230-1330 hrs and 1430-1530 hrs with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

The newly developed Arogya Vanam will also be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour.

The change of guard ceremony will take place on every Saturday (except on gazetted holidays) from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs from March 12, 2022, it added.

Online booking for the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan museum and change of guard ceremony can be made at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/.

