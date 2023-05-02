New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) India is taking part in the ongoing Arabian Travel Market in Dubai showcasing its rich cultural heritage and scenic sites, and is expecting that it will boost inbound travel from the Middle East region, the Tourism Ministry said on Tuesday.

The event is being held from May 1-4 in Dubai, the UAE.

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is one of the leading global events for the travel and tourism industry, attracting visitors and exhibitors from around the world.

India's participation in the ATM 2023 is a significant step towards promoting India as a preferred travel destination among the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets. With its diverse culture, heritage, cuisine, and natural beauty, Adventure, MICE, luxury, wildlife, wellness, India is a popular destination for travellers seeking unique and authentic experiences, the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Tourism is showcasing 'Incredible India' and also the Visit India Year 2023 campaign at the event, highlighting India's diverse tourism offerings and the country's commitment to sustainable tourism practices.

"A strong participation from India at Arabian Travel Mart 2023, Dubai, consisting of more than 65 state tourism departments/Union Territories, tour operators, travel agents, hotel chains, airlines etc. is expected to boost inbound travel to India from the Middle East region. The ATM provides a much needed opportunity for Indian tourism industry stakeholders to connect with global travel trade and promote India," it said.

The India Pavilion at the event was inaugurated on May 1 by Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir in the presence of Gyan Bhushan, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Tourism, and K Lakshminaryanan Kannan, Tourism Minister of Puducherry, Rohan Khaunte, Tourism Minister of Goa, and Arun Srivastava, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Tourism, the statement said.

The India Pavilion showcases India's rich cultural and natural heritage, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, wildlife sanctuaries, and spiritual destinations.

The event will also provide an opportunity for the ministry to strengthen ties with the Middle East and North Africa tourism industry, including travel agents, tour operators, airlines, and media representatives.

The delegation will participate in various networking events, B2B meetings, and media interactions to promote India as a tourism destination and establish partnerships with industry stakeholders, it added.

"India's participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2023 underscores the country's commitment to promoting tourism as a driver of economic growth and employment generation. The Government of India remains committed to enhancing India's tourism infrastructure and promoting India as a world-class tourism destination," the ministry said.

