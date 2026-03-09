New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Tourism has undertaken multiple initiatives to enhance the safety and security of tourists across the country, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, informed the Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply.

Safety and security of tourists remain primarily a state subject. However, the Ministry of Tourism has been actively engaging with State Governments and Union Territory (UT) Administrations to establish dedicated Tourism Police units to strengthen on-ground safety mechanisms.

As a result, states and UTs including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh have deployed tourist police personnel.

The Ministry has also been urging all states and UT's for availing the benefits of the 'Safe Tourism Destination for Women' under the Nirbhaya fund, which can be utilised for projects specifically designed to improve the safety and security of women tourists.

In addition, the Ministry, in coordination with all stakeholders, including state and UT Tourism Departments, has adopted the 'Code of Conduct for Safe & Honourable Tourism'. This guideline encourages tourism activities that respect basic rights such as dignity, safety, and freedom from exploitation, particularly for women and children.

To assist tourists in distress, the Ministry has established a 24x7 Multi-Lingual Tourist Helpline, accessible via toll-free number 1800-111-363 or short code 1363. The service is available in 12 languages, including 10 international languages, offering travel-related guidance and support to domestic and foreign tourists.

With a view to bringing in more transparency, accountability and improved service delivery, the Ministry of Tourism introduced an online system of receiving, processing and conveying/ granting approvals for classification of Accommodation Units and recognition of Tourism Service Providers.

Applications can be filed at the portal of the National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI+), i.e. nidhi.tourism.gov.in. This online process has also been integrated with a payment gateway.

Effective and adequate connectivity is one of the important aspects for developing a tourist destination. Ministry of Tourism is working very closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation for improving the air connectivity to important tourist destinations and to lesser-known/new destinations with high potential.

It has coordinated with the Ministry of Civil Aviation under their Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-Udan) and is sharing the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) amount for the 53 tourism routes identified for this purpose. (ANI)

