Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 1 (ANI): Rajasthan is all set to welcome tourists. With New Year's Eve and the New Year both falling on the weekend, a large number of tourists including foreigners are flocking to the golden city of Jaisalmer to usher in New Year with enthusiasm.

Almost all major casinos, restaurants and bars are organising music programs and other special events to celebrate the new year.

Along with the New Year celebrations on the evening of December 31, there is a big bang on the huge sandy and velvet shores of Sam.

While tourists are thronging Jaisalmer, the hotels and resorts are leaving no stone unturned to make arrangements for their entertainment.

A grand party is being organized in all the hotels and resorts of Jaisalmer on the evening of 31st December. DJ party will be organized along with folk artists of Jaisalmer at all places.

Artists from outside have also been called at selected places. From small hotels to big hotels and resorts in Jaisalmer, packages have been made to entertain tourists everywhere.

Packages ranging from three thousand to 35 thousand are included in this. Rajasthani cuisine as well as international food and music is available in these packages.

Almost one lakh tourists are expected to celebrate New Year in Jaisalmer.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also reached Jaisalmer from Jodhpur. He has come to visit Jaisalmer with his family on a personal visit.

On reaching Jaisalmer, the Punjab CM was formally welcomed by District Collector Tina Dabi. On the other hand, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will also reach Jaisalmer and will return on January 1 after celebrating December 31.

CM Mann will be leaving for Chandigarh from Jaisalmer airport on Saturday.

Tourists start visiting Jaisalmer from Deepawali itself. But from Christmas to New Year celebration is the peak of the season. These days, there is a bumper flow of tourists. For the last two years, people were not able to leave their homes, so the local tourists have gone sightseeing, this time.

The gathering of foreign tourists is also being seen in Jaisalmer, which is still less as compared to domestic tourists. Due to the weekly off to celebrate New Year, tourism businessmen are reaching more tourists this year than in previous years.

Along with this, the theme park for border darshan in Sum by BSF and recently the thrill of helicopter joyride by RTDC has been started. The amazing craze is being seen among the tourists for these two.

Due to the arrival of tourists, the rates of flights have also increased, and along with this, there is tremendous waiting for trains.

Talking about hotels and resorts, their rates have also increased manifold. On December 31, the rent of a hut in the same resort is Rs 10 to 20 thousand.

Sam-based resort owner and tourism businessman Rishi Tejwani told that a special menu, a fusion of DJ party with folk music and various other preparations have been done by the resort operators to woo the tourists.

"Tourists are especially attracted by these things. The COVID guideline is being followed," Rishi Tejwani said.

Tourism businessman Mayank Bhatia told that there are many hill stations in the country, but a desert is a different place in the winter season. In which Jaisalmer's equality is on everyone's tongue. Apart from jeep safari, camel safari, and sand basing here, these days the craze has also increased among the tourists for dinner at Ian's. (ANI)

