New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Amid long queues being observed outside entry gates of many Delhi Metro stations in the past several days, a trade body met the DMRC chief on Thursday and sought increasing the frequency of trains to reduce crowding.

Videos of long queues at many metro stations have been widely shared on social media lately, even as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has maintained that it is taking all precautions to ensure safety of passengers.

A delegation of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CIT) met DMRC chief Mangu Singh at the Metro Bhawan here on Thursday, the trade body said in a statement.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said a multi-point memorandum was submitted to the DMRC chief, in which it has sought provision of entry and exits through separate gates.

For big stations like Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Lal Quila, all gates for entry and exit should be opened, the CIT demanded in the memorandum, besides increasing the frequency of trains so that crowding does not take place.

The DMRC in a statement on Thursday said in recent days, long queues have been observed outside metro stations as "entry to the stations is regulated due to restrictions on number of passengers to be allowed inside the train" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted and no standing is allowed. Although, the DMRC is running maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait outside stations because of restrictions, it said.

Sources said each coach has a capacity of about 300 passengers, 50 seated and 250 standing. Since, commuters are not allowed, so effectively 25 people are riding in each carriage.

"At present, the carrying capacity of the Delhi Metro as per existing guidelines is in the range of 10-15 per cent only. The long queues are caused as single entry points only are permitted at most of the metro stations as in a mass transit system it is difficult to regulate the number of persons inside the system once entry is permitted," the statement said.

The DMRC is running 5,100 train trips everyday with a peak frequency of 2.5 to 5 minutes on all the major corridors. This was the same frequency at which the metro was operating during normal pre-Covid times, the DMRC said.

The metro is thus operating and running at its full frequency and permissible capacity but with reduced number of passengers, owing to restrictions, it said.

The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

