Noida, Aug 12 (PTI) A kirana shop owner has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly selling duplicate salt of a leading company, police officials said on Thursday.

The accused, who runs his shop in Alpha 2 sector, has been booked for cheating and under provisions of the Copyright Act, the officials said.

Also Read | TS LAWCET 2021: Admit Cards Released Online, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

“A private company, EIPR (India) that was authorised by Tata Consumer Products to check the quality of its products in markets had found out the shop. The company's officials had checked its Tata Salt in the shop and found it to be duplicate,” according to the FIR.

“EIPR (India) officials had seized 42 such packets of Tata Salt each weighing one kilogramme from the shop. These packets had duplicate salt in it but label of Tata Salt,” the FIR stated.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for molesting 4-year-old Minor girl.

The FIR was lodged at the local Beta 2 police station on a complaint by the company officials on Wednesday, while the fraud was detected by them on Tuesday evening.

“Based on the complaint, the accused shop owner has been arrested and challan issued to him,” an official from the local police station told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)