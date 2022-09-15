New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Four suspects allegedly robbed a 52-year-old trader of his belongings in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused chocked the trader before committing the crime. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Also Read | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of 7 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1128 Crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Police were informed about the robbery, near metro pillar number 76 on GTK Road, around 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

After reaching the spot complainant Harpreet, a resident of West Shalimar Bagh, said he works as trader in Azadpur Mandi, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Falls Out of Auto-Rickshaw Resisting Mobile Snatcher, Suffers Injuries.

While he was going to his home and reached near Kewal Park, four people came from behind and one of them choked his neck. The others robbed him of his mobile phone, Rs 34,500 cash and documents, the officer said.

A CCTV footage is also being circulated on social media where the four accused are seen running after the robbery.

A case was registered and two teams were formed to nab the accused.

The CCTV footage near the spot was analysed and all the four suspects were identified. Raids were conducted and police nabbed Aashik alias Asif and Mukesh, both residents of Azadpur village, on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A total of Rs 16,500 was recovered from their possession and efforts are being made to trace the remaining co-accused persons, the DCP said.

Aashik was previously involved in more than 30 cases of robbery and theft and Mukesh was involved in a snatching case, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)