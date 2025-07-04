India News | Tragedy Averted as Alert Crew Douses Fire in Engine of Palace Queen Humsafar Express Near Mysore

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A major tragedy was on Friday averted at Channapattana station, about 60 km from Mysore in Bengaluru division, after the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of the Palace Queen Humsafar Express doused fire in the engine using an extinguisher.

South Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanmadi said "the cause of the fire is being investigated".

Also Read | India-US Trade Pact Likely Before July 9; Certain Issues Still Pending in Agriculture, Auto Sectors, Says Official.

"The incident, which took place around 11:30 am when the train was going from Mysore towards Udaipur, hasn't caused any injury to anyone,” said Kanmadi.

The moment the crew spotted fire on one portion of the locomotive, they immediately used a fire extinguisher and put it out before letting it go out of control, he added.

Also Read | Nipah Virus Scare in Kerala: Health Department Issues Alert in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad After 2 Show Suspected Symptoms.

The officials said that oil leakage could be one of the possible reasons for the fire.

The locomotive was detached from the train and another one was arranged within an hour, they said.

“The incident caused an hour of detention of the train without impacting the operations of other services,” Kanmadi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)