Telangana [India], January 5 (ANI): In a devastating incident within the jurisdiction of Nagole Police Station, a fatal road accident occurred, resulting in the loss of two lives.

According to police reports, on January 5, 2024, at 4:40 a.m., a distress call was received, prompting the immediate response of the patrol mobile to the accident site at Papaiah Guda Chowrastha (Bandlaguda to ORR road).

Investigations revealed that on January 4, 2024, at 4:40 a.m., a truck traveling from Papaiaguda X road to ORR road collided with a two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner at Pochaiah Guda Chowrastha.

Tragically, the impact claimed the lives of two individuals on the spot, with one victim getting trapped beneath the truck's tires. Following the collision, the truck driver fled the scene, and a subsequent fire erupted from the vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Kuthadi Kumar (40 years old), an auto driver from Quthbullapur, and Kuthadi Pradeep (13 years old), a 7th-grade student and son of Kuthadi Kumar.

Prompt action by the police, along with night officers, facilitated the immediate transportation of the deceased to Osmania General Hospital.

A case has been registered in connection with the tragic incident. (ANI)

