Patna/Motihari, Jul 3 (PTI) The engine of a passenger train caught fire in East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday though nobody was injured in the incident, a senior railway official said.

According to East Central Railway zone's Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar, the mishap took place at around 6 am when smoke started billowing out of the engine attached to the rear of the Raxaul-Narkatiaganj passenger.

The driver was immediately informed and the engine was decoupled, said the CPRO, adding that railway traffic was not affected because of the mishap.

