Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Trees were uprooted, electricity poles fell at many places on Monday night due to dust storm and rain in parts of Rajasthan, a MeT department spokesperson said here.

According to the Meteorological Department, during the last 24 hours, Bundi received 18 milimetre of rain, Jaipur 16.4 mm, Churu 15.8 mm, Ajmer 15.2 mm, Karauli 15 mm, Sangaria 12.5 mm, Alwar 9.8 mm, Pilani 7.3 mm, Sambhar and Ramgarh Shekhatan 5 mm each.

While 4.7mm rainfall was recorded in Kota, 4 mm each in Banswara and Srimadhopur in Sikar. Several places recorded 1 mm to 3 mm rainfall during the period, the MeT said.

Trees were uprooted at many places due to the gusty winds blowing at 75 km per hour in and around the capital Jaipur, while people had to face power cut problems as electricity poles fell in many areas, it said.

Hailstorm activity occurred at many places in Dudu and Sikar of Jaipur during this period.

According to the MeT, the maximum and minimum temperatures have dropped in most parts of the state after the rains.

Phalodi was recorded the hottest place on Tuesday with 43 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Barmer was recorded 41.9 degrees, Jaisalmer 41.8 degrees, Jalore 41.2 degrees, Sirohi 40.9 degrees, Nagaur 39.9 degrees, Bhilwara 38.8 degrees, Kota 38.6 degrees, Dabok (Udaipur) 38 degrees, Ajmer 37.6 degrees.

Jaipur recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius, Alwar 34.1 degree Celsius. At the same time, Monday night temperature was recorded in the range of 17 degree Celsius to 29.8 degree Celsius in most parts of the state.

The MeT department has also predicted thunderstorm/sudden gusty winds in Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Baran, Dholpur, Dausa, Karauli, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar districts during the next 24 hours.

