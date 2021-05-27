Pithoragarh, May 27 (PTI) A tribal organisation of people living near the Nepal and China borders here has come forward to distribute Covid medical kits among villagers.

The medical kit includes a digital thermometer, thermal fever scanner, pulse oximetre, PPE kit, surgical mask, gloves, hand sanitiser and essential medicines.

"We have distributed coronavirus medical kits among over 500 residents of 43 villages of Darma, Vyas and Chaudans valleys of Dharchula suddivision and three Rang tribal villages of Munsiyari," said Ashok Nabiyal, an office-bearers of the Rang Kalyan Sanstha.

According to Nabiyal, it has become essential to distribute Covid kits among villagers as people returned to their ancestral villages near the borders.

"Our volunteers trekked up to 12 km to reach these villages," said Nabiyal.

According to the Dharchula administration, it is going to hold a Covid testing camp in Vyas Valley on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)