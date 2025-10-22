New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Guided by the vision and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently emphasised Janjatiya Gaurav and Vocal for Local as key pillars of India's development, the Tribal Business Conclave 2025 embodies the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas', a press release from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.

On October 17, during the National Conclave on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), announced the Tribal Business Conclave 2025, to be held on November 12 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the Conclave's logo, brochure, and digital assets, symbolising the convergence of tradition, enterprise, and innovation.

Anchored in the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat @2047, the Conclave aims to empower tribal entrepreneurs across India, fostering inclusive, innovation-led, and sustainable growth. It stands as a transformative milestone in India's development journey, where tribal entrepreneurship takes centre stage in the national growth narrative.

The year 2025 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose ideals of integrity, innovation, and self-reliance continue to inspire India's pursuit of justice and progress. The Conclave pays tribute to his enduring legacy and celebrates the synergy between traditional knowledge systems and modern entrepreneurial frameworks, supported by a series of year-long national initiatives.

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, and DPIIT, the Conclave epitomises convergence and collaboration. It draws strength from the active participation of key ministries, including MSME, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Textiles, DONER, MeitY, Food Processing Industries, Agriculture, and Rural Development. It is reinforced by the partnership of State Governments, which play a pivotal role in nurturing local entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Key strategic partners include FICCI, PRAYOGI (PanIIT Alumni Reach for Gram Udyogi) Foundation, and Startup India, ensuring a strong platform for mentoring, investment, and incubation of tribal enterprises.

The Tribal Business Conclave 2025 seeks to mainstream tribal entrepreneurship, expand branding and market access for indigenous products, and build capacities for sustainable enterprise development. It will catalyse smoother access to finance, strengthen market linkages, and open investment avenues for tribal communities.

By bridging traditional wisdom with modern business practices and technology, the Conclave aims to connect grassroots innovation with national and global value chains, building sustainable, resource-efficient, and community-driven business models.

The Conclave echoes the Government of India's firm resolve that the story of Viksit Bharat @2047 will be complete only when grassroots innovators and entrepreneurs are at its core. (ANI)

