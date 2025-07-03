Kohima, Jun 3 (PTI) The Committee on Review Reservation Policy (CoRRP) - representing five major Naga tribes - on Thursday announced resumption of the second phase of agitation over its demand for review of the state's job reservation policy.

The push for review of Nagaland's job reservation policy intensified after the five major tribal bodies – Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi – under the banner of the ‘5-Tribe CoRRP', submitted a joint memorandum to the state government.

The CoRRP has maintained that the policy, which has been in place since 1977, no longer reflects the current socio-economic and educational scenario of various communities in the northeastern state.

During a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on June 3, the state government had assured the tribal bodies that a commission would be constituted to look into the matter by June 17.

However, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had said the commission's task is “very detailed” and cannot deliver immediate results.

He also stated that any reforms – be it in administration, reservations, or delimitations – should be carried out only after the national census, which is expected to begin in 2027.

Unhappy with the state government's response, CoRRP announced that a sit-in protest will be held at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima on July 9.

This marks the second phase of their protest, which had been suspended since June 3.

CoRRP member-secretary G K Zhimomi told PTI: “It will be a one-day protest for now. We'll observe the government's response and take further steps accordingly.”

