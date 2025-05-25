Khandwa (MP), May 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old tribal woman died of grievous injuries after being raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested the two accused in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday under the limits of the Roshni police outpost in Khalwa tehsil, about 90 km off the district headquarters, an official said.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2025 Dates Announced: Election Commission Announces By-Polls Dates for 5 Seats in 4 States; Polling on June 19 and Counting of Votes on June 23.

Khandwa Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Raghuvanshi said that prima facie, it appears that the woman was severely assaulted and she bled to death.

"A post-mortem is being conducted at the Khandwa district hospital under the close watch of forensic experts. The report will reveal further details," he said.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard on High Alert After Liberian-Flagged Vessel MSC ELSA 3 Sinks off Kochi Coast Due to Flooding (See Pics and Video).

The deceased woman has two children, and she and the accused belonged to the Kurku tribal community, the official said.

According to the police, the woman and the accused attended a wedding on Friday, and the victim's family brought her home from the house of one of the accused men on Saturday morning.

She died around 2 pm, following which the police were notified, the ASP said.

The accused had been inebriated when they committed the brutal crime, police stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)