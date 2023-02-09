New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): If the Congres had worked with dedication for tribals, we wouldn't have to work so hard for their welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

"Instead of playing with the sentiments of the tribals, had they (Congress) done some work, we would not have had to work so hard," he said.

PM Modi said that the contribution of tribals in India's freedom struggle is written in golden letters. "But for decades our tribals remained deprived of development and the bridge of faith could never be built," he said attacking the Congress.

Prime Minister pointed out that it was under the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, that a separate ministry was formed for the tribals.

"Before 2014, 14 lakh land pattas were given to tribal families, while we have given more than 7 lakh pattas in the last few years. We have sanctioned 500 new Eklavya schools for tribal children. More than three crore tribals have directly benefited from the Aspirational Districts Programme of the government," he said.

Earlier in the day, as PM Modi started his reply in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition MPs started raising slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai."

Hitting back at the Opposition MPs, PM Modi said, "The country carefully hears what is said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to the House."

He further took a jibe at the Opposition with a Hindi Shayari, "Keechad uske pas tha mere pas gulaal...jo bhi jiske pas tha usne diya uchaal."

"I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more 'keechad' you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I thank all of them for that," he said. Notably, the lotus is the BJP's party symbol.

PM Modi also took a jibe at the Congress President, saying, "(Mallikarjun) Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. More than 1.70 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have opened in Karnataka including over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone's account getting closed, I can understand the pain."

"They (Congress) used to say 'Gareebi Hatao' but did nothing for over four decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country," PM Modi further said. (ANI)

