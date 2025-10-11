Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 11 (ANI): Trichy Lok Sabha MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday met reporters at the Trichy International Airport and shared key updates following the Airport Advisory Committee meeting held earlier in the day.

Discussing various issues related to airport development, Vaiko said the meeting focused on improving passenger amenities and enhancing flight services from Trichy.

"The new terminal at Trichy airport was inaugurated in 2024. For the expansion of the airport runway, 90% of the required land has already been acquired. The remaining 10% is yet to be obtained, which requires clearances from departments including the Water Resources Department," he said.

"I have discussed this matter with the District Collector and the Revenue officials. The land acquisition process will be expedited. Of the remaining land, 11 acres are patta land, and for the remaining 40 acres, approval from the Water Resources Department is awaited," he added.

MP Durai Vaiko further added, "There are no obstacles to the runway expansion project. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Trichy, a large aircraft landed here -- it was the first time such a big aircraft touched down in Trichy."

Vaiko highlighted the introduction of a fast-track passenger clearance system similar to Chennai's model, where passengers exit the airport within seconds after immigration checks.

"We have requested the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to make Trichy a Transit Hub. For the convenience of Islamic pilgrims, separate prayer areas have been designated at three locations within the airport: arrival, departure, and transit zones. A restaurant and pharmacy will soon be opened inside the terminal," Durai Vaiko said.

To ease traffic congestion within the airport premises, plans are underway to set up three additional checkpoints. The airport is also considering implementing the FASTag system for smoother vehicle entry and exit.

He pointed out that flight connectivity to major cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, as well as international destinations, will be further expanded.

Vaiko noted that the increasing number of last-minute passengers has affected cargo handling operations. Measures to streamline cargo services and operate dedicated cargo aircraft were discussed.

"At present, only 25% of the newly expanded terminal's capacity is being utilised. Plans are in place to make full use of the facility," he noted.

Durai Vaiko also said that efforts are underway to develop medical tourism in Trichy.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, currently 46 meters tall, is found to be insufficient. Plans are being made to raise it to 75 meters.

Regarding infrastructure, he added: "The Railways have not yet given approval for constructing a bridge across the National Highway near G-Corner, Ponmalai. We have sought a no-objection certificate for it."

He further said that Rs 618 crore is required for constructing an access road along the Trichy-Thanjavur National Highway, of which the Tamil Nadu Government has already allotted Rs 84 crore. (ANI)

