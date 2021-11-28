Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): BJP has won from 29 wards out of 51 wards bagging majority in Agartala Municipal Corporation, as per State Election Commission.

The counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Nagar Panchayats elections is underway.

The voting took place on November 25 amid poll-related violence.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout was over 81 per cent.

As many as 98 persons were arrested for poll-related violence in the state, police had informed.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had earlier approached the Supreme Court of India urging to postpone the counting of votes of municipal elections that were held in Tripura.

This is the first civic poll that the BJP contested after coming to power in Tripura in 2018. (ANI)

