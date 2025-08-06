Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday distributed textbooks to underprivileged students of class 11 from different schools for the current academic session.

An official release said that the chief minister personally handed over the books to 95 students in a programme organised by Shri Shri Baba Loknath Sevashram Sangstha.

The chief minister also lauded the organisation for its exemplary contribution to society.

Dr Saha also encouraged students to take part in social activities alongside their academic pursuits, highlighting the importance of holistic development.

CM extended his appreciation to the organisers for setting a remarkable example in social service.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr Manik Saha held another impactful session of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative at his residence.

The programme witnessed citizens from various districts of the state directly presenting their grievances, concerns, and suggestions to the Chief Minister. With compassion and sincerity, CM Saha patiently listened to each individual and assured them of prompt and appropriate action.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha stated, "Addressing people's concerns through #MukhyamantriSamipeshu is a concrete step towards ensuring an inclusive and accessible government. In today's episode held at my official residence, citizens from various parts of the state directly shared their grievances and suggestions. I listened to each of them with utmost attention and assured that appropriate actions will be taken. People's voices matter -- and under this initiative, every voice is being heard."

CM Saha said that this unique platform is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of inclusive governance in Tripura, ensuring that every citizen's voice is not only heard but respected. It reflects the government's strong commitment to addressing grassroots-level issues and enhancing public trust in the administration. (ANI)

