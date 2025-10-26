Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 26 (ANI): Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, on Saturday, attended the Inauguration of the 34th Annual conference of the Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists, IAPM- NERCON 2025.

CM Saha highlighted the state's significant advancements in the healthcare sector under the BJP-led government. The Chief Minister underlined that the number of hospital beds has increased and that successful organ transplants are being performed within the state. He also spoke about welfare measures such as the ₹10 lunch program and Bharatmata canteens, aimed at supporting the underprivileged.

"The number of beds in Agartala Medical College in Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital has increased from about 727 to 1438...The state has successfully conducted four kidney transplants, and we are now starting to prepare for liver and heart transplant programs. To make healthcare more humane, we have started a Rs . 10 lunch program for patients and attendees...and we are going to set up Bharatmata Canteens and night shelters for people who come for treatment from distinct corners of Tripura, for cheaper stay and food..." he stated.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also attended the Karyakarta Sammelan held at the 11-Mandai Assembly Constituency on Saturday.

The event was also graced by BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, and several other prominent party leaders.

According to an official update from the BJP State Office to ANI, a total of 339 voters from Tipra Motha and other parties joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the event. They were warmly welcomed into the party by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, who handed them the BJP flags during the induction ceremony.

Earlier, CM Saha also participated in the Sharad Samman 2025 award ceremony organised by Agartala Municipal Corporation at Rabindra Bhavan on Saturday, celebrating the vibrant spirit of Durga Puja across the city.

The event recognised and honoured various Puja committees for their outstanding creativity, social service, and discipline during this year's Durga Puja celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saha praised the organisers for maintaining cultural traditions while promoting harmony and cleanliness during the festivities.

He also highlighted the role of such initiatives in strengthening community bonds and encouraging responsible civic participation.

Senior officials of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, dignitaries, and representatives from different Puja committees were present at the ceremony. (ANI)

