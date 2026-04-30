India News | Tripura CM Joins MoU Signing for Jal Jeevan Mission Phase-II, Pushes for 100% Water Coverage

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday participated virtually in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Phase-II of the Jal Jeevan Mission at the Tripura Institute of Technology and Forestry (TIFT) in Agartala.

The MoU marks a significant step toward strengthening water supply infrastructure and ensuring safe and adequate drinking water for every household across the state. The programme was held in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, along with senior officials and representatives from participating states.

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Speaking to ANI, Dr. Saha reiterated the state government's commitment to achieving universal access to safe drinking water through timely implementation and effective governance. He highlighted that the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now been extended till 2028 following the signing of the MoU.

The Chief Minister noted that Tripura has already achieved over 86 per cent coverage under the mission, with 86.2 per cent of households receiving tap water connections. "We have requested continued funding support so that we can reach 100 per cent saturation," he said, emphasising the vision of "Nal Se Jal" -- ensuring water reaches every household tap.

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Dr. Saha also stated that key clauses discussed during the MoU signing would further streamline implementation and help accelerate the remaining work. He underscored that the initiative is crucial for improving public health, rural development, and overall quality of life.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide functional household tap connections to all rural households, and Phase II is expected to address gaps, enhance sustainability, and ensure long-term water security across states like Tripura. (ANI)

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