Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 24 (ANI): In a proactive initiative aimed at strengthening public healthcare and urban infrastructure, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted an unannounced inspection of the Gandhigram Primary Health Centre on Thursday, accompanied by a senior government official, according to an official statement.

During the visit, the official promptly identified several shortcomings in the facility and immediately reported them to the Health Secretary over the phone. Clear directives were issued on the spot to resolve all existing issues at the hospital, ensuring swift improvements in patient care and services.

Following the health centre inspection, the official headed straight to the Agartala Smart City office, where visits were made to the Water Department and TUDA. A detailed review of ongoing projects to develop the Agartala Smart City and department operations was carried out, with discussions held on necessary interventions for better efficiency.

The official also recommended several project ideas aimed at enhancing the development of Agartala, suggesting key areas where strategic projects could bring significant improvements to the city's infrastructure and livability.

A high-level meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow to deliberate on the findings of today's visits and to initiate concrete, actionable steps.

The Chief Minister's surprise inspections have drawn praise for reflecting a more responsive, development-focused approach to governance and public service delivery. (ANI)

