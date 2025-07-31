Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 31 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday attended a Blood Donation Camp and Vanamahotsav at Tripura Medical College (TMC) Hospital, Hapania in Agartala.

Tripura CM also promoted community welfare by providing free Orthotics for Hip and Knee replacement patients and distributing spectacles to children under 14 years for a year as part of the program.

This program was organised by TMC, Tripura Medical & Nursing College, and the Rotary Club of Agartala.

Meanwhile, the 50th edition of Mukhyamantri Samipeshu, Tripura's flagship public interaction programme, was held on Wednesday, reinforcing the state government's continued commitment to people-centric governance, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The initiative, which enables direct communication between citizens and the Chief Minister, saw a large number of individuals from various parts of the state presenting their grievances, suggestions, and appeals before the government.

On the occasion, CM Manik Saha said, "Over time, I eagerly look forward to these Wednesday interactions. They have not only deepened my understanding of people's problems but also strengthened my resolve to serve them with greater empathy and dedication."

The Chief Minister's Office responded to each concern with promptness and compassion, ensuring that no voice went unheard, the statement mentioned.

The successful conclusion of the 50th session is being seen as a major milestone in the state's pursuit of transparent and accountable governance, with citizens lauding the initiative for bridging the gap between the administration and the public. (ANI)

