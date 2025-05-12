Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday attended the Vaishakhi Buddha Purnima celebrations at Venuban Vihar, a prominent Buddhist monastery in Agartala.

The event commemorated the 2,568th Buddha Jayanti Utsav, which marked Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana.

Addressing the gathering, Saha emphasised the significance of unity in diversity, highlighting it as a cornerstone of India's cultural heritage.

He lauded Lord Buddha's teachings of peace, compassion, and non-violence and urged citizens to embody these principles in daily life.

Venuban Vihar, located in Kunjaban, Agartala, is renowned for its annual Buddha Purnima festivities, attracting devotees and tourists alike.

The celebrations featured traditional rituals, prayers, and cultural performances, reflecting the rich Buddhist traditions of the region.

Dipak Majumder, Mayor- AMC, Agartala Municipal corporation , Shantana Chakma, Cabinet minister, Dr Vishal Kumar, DM, West Tripura and many other dignitaries are present.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Manik Saha also attended the state-level celebration of International Nurses Day 2025, organised by the Tripura Nursing Council at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

Speaking to reporters, Saha said, "Today is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale (founder of modern nursing). In Tripura, this day has been observed under the Nursing Council. All the people related to nursing are here today. It is a noble profession. I congratulate all the nursing officers and students on this occasion."

The event was held under the theme "Our Nurses, Our Future," and brought together nursing professionals, students, and health officials to recognise the contribution of nurses across the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining patience while treating patients and encouraged nurses to view their work as a form of social service.

He also said, "Nursing institutes must follow the guidelines laid down by the Nursing Council."

Highlighting the state's educational infrastructure, Saha noted that nursing courses such as ANM and GNM are now available in Tripura, providing opportunities for local youth that were not available earlier. (ANI)

