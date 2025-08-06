Agartala (West Bengal) [India], August 6 (ANI): In a continued effort to promote transparency, accountability, and people-centric governance, Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha held another impactful session of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative on Wednesday at his official residence.

The programme witnessed citizens from various districts of the state directly presenting their grievances, concerns, and suggestions to the Chief Minister. With compassion and sincerity, CM Saha patiently listened to each individual and assured them of prompt and appropriate action.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha stated, "Addressing people's concerns through #MukhyamantriSamipeshu is a concrete step towards ensuring an inclusive and accessible government. In today's episode held at my official residence, citizens from various parts of the state directly shared their grievances and suggestions. I listened to each of them with utmost attention and assured that appropriate actions will be taken. People's voices matter -- and under this initiative, every voice is being heard."

CM Saha said that this unique platform is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of inclusive governance in Tripura, ensuring that every citizen's voice is not only heard but respected. It reflects the government's strong commitment to addressing grassroots-level issues and enhancing public trust in the administration.

He said that by fostering direct interaction between the public and the head of the government, the initiative underscores the core democratic principle that governance must always remain accessible, accountable, and people-first.

Earlier, CM Saha on Tuesday stressed the need to promote the state's unique blend of traditional cultures as a means to achieve mental and spiritual well-being. Calling for culture to become a mass movement, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of nurturing and modernising local traditions to engage the youth and preserve the region's heritage.

According to a release, he said that "culture plays the most important role in achieving mental and spiritual peace, and efforts should be made to showcase the traditional mixed culture of the state to the world. For this, the development of culture should be turned into a mass movement"

CM Saha said this while speaking at the first meeting of the reconstituted State-level Cultural Advisory Committee at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that the Chairman of the State-level Cultural Advisory Committee is the Chief Minister of the state. There are a total of 39 members in this reconstituted committee.

Before discussing the meeting, the Chief Minister got acquainted with the members of the reconstituted Cultural Advisory Committee.

The Chief Minister said in the meeting that culture is the ornament of a society.

"It is necessary to take steps to modernise our own culture with innovative thinking in line with the present. Efforts should also be made to nurture and care for the traditional mixed culture of the state. In this regard, efforts should be made to maintain the traditional culture of the ethnic groups and bring innovation to cultural activities. Only then can the youth be attracted to our traditional culture," said CM Saha. (ANI)

