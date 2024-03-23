Agartala, March 23 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on opposition bloc INDIA, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asserted that 'A' has already departed and only 'I' will remain by the time Lok Sabha polls begin.

Although Saha did not explicitly identify 'A', it seems to allude to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for a week by a court over his alleged involvement in a liquor policy case.

"Within INDIA, 'A' has departed, and as elections progress, other elements will fade away, leaving only 'I' in place", he told an election rally of BJP Yuva Morcha here.

The Tripura CM also expressed dismay at the condition of bloc allies Congress and CPI(M) in the state.

"It is very sad to see CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudury, who is also the opposition leader in Tripura, visiting Congress state headquarters in Agartala! This came days after Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar, who is contesting as INDIA Bloc candidate from Tripura West Tripura Parliamentary constituency, visiting CPI(M) headquarters at Melarmath. I could not believe this!", he said.

Saha, who switched from the Congress to the BJP in 2016, two years before the saffron party's victory in the northeastern state, alleged that Tripura witnessed violence during the Communist regime, with peace only being restored after the BJP came to power in 2018.

Highlighting improvements in the state's law and order situation and substantial economic growth with increased investments from entrepreneurs, Saha emphasised the government's efforts towards overall development, including economic, healthcare, and social safety initiatives.

He predicted that the CPI(M) and Congress, both constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, would soon be marginalised due to their flawed policies.

"The days are not far when the two constituents of INDIA bloc, CPI(M) and Congress, can only be seen through a microscope because of their wrong policies and anti-people stand. The two parties have joined hands to prevent an existential crisis", he added.

