Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 6 (ANI): On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha paid his heartfelt tributes at a special event held at the BJP state headquarters.

Highlighting Dr. Mookerjee's legacy, Chief Minister Saha said that his supreme sacrifice for safeguarding India's unity continues to inspire every nationalist citizen of the country. "Dr. Mookerjee, who never compromised with injustice, had resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, standing firmly by his principles."

Also Read | BRICS Remains a Powerful Force for Economic Cooperation and Global Good, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Calling him the "Lion of India" (Bharat Kesari), CM Saha recalled Dr. Mookerjee's unwavering commitment to national integrity and his pivotal role in shaping India's political landscape.

The commemoration event witnessed the participation of party leaders, workers, and citizens, who paid homage to Dr Mookerjee and reiterated their commitment to his vision of a strong, united India.

Also Read | Marathi Medium Helped My Conceptual Understanding in School: CJI BR Gavai Amid Language Row.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP. Born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta, he was a multifaceted personality, a patriot, an educationist, a parliamentarian, a statesman, and a humanitarian.

He inherited a legacy of erudition and nationalism from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, an esteemed Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and Judge of the Calcutta High Court. In 1940, he became the acting President of the Hindu Mahasabha and declared complete independence for India as its political goal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)