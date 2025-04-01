Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that for the first time in state, a G+14 type multi-storey building is being built in the Gurkhabasti area of Agartala, Tripura, which is expected to be completed by 2026.

CM Saha informed this after inspecting the construction of the multi-storey building in the Gurkhabasti area of the capital on Monday.

Also Read | Utkal Divas 2025 Date in Odisha: When Is Odisha Day? Know Utkala Dibasa History, Significance and How To Observe Odisha Formation Day.

"This will add another feather of pride to the crown of the state. If everything goes well, its construction will be completed by 2026. This multipurpose building is being built on about one acre of land," he said.

During the inspection, CM Saha reviewed the progress of the work and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials.

Also Read | Aurangzebpur Now Shivaji Nagar As 11 Places Renamed in Uttarakhand; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Says Process Reflects Public Sentiment.

"For the first time in Tripura, a multi-storey office building is being built with the aim of bringing the directorate offices of all government departments of the state under one roof. The latest technology from California is being used in the construction of this building. The current government of the state is working with special priority on infrastructure development. This multi-storey building is being constructed on about one acre of land. The initial cost allocated for its construction is approximately Rs 133.89 crore," he said.

CM Saha informed that initially, the target was set to complete the construction work by April/May 2026. However, due to some changes in the plan, the target has now been set for December 2026.

The Chief Minister also stated that this multi-storey building, being constructed using state-of-the-art technology, will include all necessary security measures.

"In addition, four lifts, a 180-seat dining hall, a 400-seat conference hall, car parking facilities, solar electrification, and other amenities will be provided. This is the first time in the state that such a state-of-the-art multi-storey building is being constructed. It will benefit officers, employees, and visitors coming to the office. The government is working to ensure that people can easily access various important government services under one roof. Notably, this building is being constructed with complete earthquake-resistant technology," he added.

On the multi-storied state administrative building, Kiran Gitte, Secretary of Urban Development, Industries and Tourism, Government of Tripura, said that this is a green building,

"The government of Tripura has started the work on the 14-storied state administrative building. Work has been ongoing for the past year. This is a green building. Tripura comes in seismic zone 5. So, a pendulum, which is a base isolator, has been installed. It means that even if there is an 8.8-magnitude earthquake, the base can be isolated from the rest of the building. This pendulum has been developed and tested in the US. It has been vetted by IIT Bombay. Such a pendulum is being used in the northeast for the first time. There are very few buildings in which such base isolation can be done. So, such a modern building is being constructed which can accommodate 1200 people, officers and staffers can sit and work. All offices of the state government will sit in one place and work. This will speed up our administrative work," Gitte said.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Public Works Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, top officials of the Public Works Department, officials of construction agencies, and high-ranking officials of the administration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)