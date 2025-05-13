Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 13 (ANI): In a significant step towards bolstering the state's police force, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha presided over another appointment offer distribution ceremony at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan on Tuesday. The event saw the distribution of appointment letters to 975 candidates selected for the posts of male and female police constables.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Manik Saha said, "DG said that step by step procedure has been followed to recruit 975 Police constables, and it has been a transparent process. In that there are 332 women and 643 men constables. Questions were raised earlier about recruitment, and it has been done now. The jobs have been given based on their hard work and not through any reference. To speed up development work, we are creating and filling vacancies in various departments. We are trying to fill the gaps. We are also carrying out several infrastructure works."

Earlier, a meeting was held on Monday between police officials and the selected candidates to discuss the procedures and formalities. The Police Headquarters had recently released a merit list, all of whom have undergone a thorough verification process before being cleared for recruitment.

This is the latest in a series of recruitment drives spearheaded by the state government. Last month, 228 teaching candidates received appointment offers at a similar event held at Nazrul Kalakshetra. These candidates are expected to submit their acceptance letters by May 15, with postings to follow within the month.

Additionally, in April, appointment letters for various posts across several departments, including the State Cooperative Bank, were also distributed at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan.

The swift and consistent pace of recruitment initiatives has been welcomed across sectors, with CM Manik Saha's administration being praised for its proactive approach to strengthening the state's workforce. The upcoming event marks another milestone in the government's commitment to employment generation and public service enhancement.

Earlier, CM Saha announced that the state government has initiated the process to recruit 432 nursing staff, including 100 on a contract basis, to strengthen the healthcare services, emphasising the nurses' important role in the healthcare.

"About 153 nursing staff have been recruited in 2024. The state government has initiated the process to recruit 332 nursing staff to strengthen healthcare, and the necessary allocation has been received from the Finance Department to recruit 100 more personnel in the nursing profession on a contractual basis," he said. (ANI)

